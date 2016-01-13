Jan 13 Urals crude prices were unchanged on Wednesday both in the north and south of Europe, but traders expected movement after preliminary Urals loading dates emerge later this week.

In the Platts window, the only offer was made by Vitol. The company unsuccessfully tried to sell 80,000 tonnes of Urals loading from Novorossiisk on Jan. 24-28 at a discount of $1.30 a barrel to dated Brent, traders said. Yesterday the company offered the same cargo at a discount of $1.73 a barrel to BFOE.

Loadings from Novorossiisk resumed three days behind plan early Wednesday after bad weather had shut the terminal.

Hellenic Petroleum awarded its tender to buy 80,000 tonnes of Urals loading in Novorossiik for delivery on Feb. 2-5 to Greek ports to Vitol, traders said. The company offered the Greek refiner a prompt Suezmax, traders said. The deal was done at a formula price, so traders did not consider it market representative.

There were no deals or offers for Urals loading from the Baltic ports in the Platts window. Traders continued to assess the grade around the discount of $3 a barrel in line with the last results of the PKN Orlen tender that Trafigura won.

Traders said a possible extra position in Primorsk or Ust-Luga may appear at the end of the January program, but cautioned the information was not confirmed.

Trading on Azeri light market was quite active, though no deals were done in the Platts window. Traders continued to assess the grade around a premium of $2 a barrel to dated Brent. Quite a few cargoes from the first ten days of February were placed, traders said.

Poland's PKN Orlen closed a tender at 1500 GMT to buy 85,000 tonnes of Azeri light loading from Ceyhan.

CPC Blend exports from Yuzhnaya Ozereevka resumed in the second half of the day, traders said, after the terminal had been shut for three days. On Tuesday the pumping via CPC pipeline stopped as the storage in the port was full, market participants said.

There were no action on this grade in the Platts window. Yesterday Vitol unsuccessfully tried to sell its Jan. 29 - Feb. 2 at a premium of $1.05 a barrel to BFOE.

