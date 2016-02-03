MOSCOW Feb 3 Urals prices weakened on Wednesday
in northwest Europe as demand waned due to most refiners meeting
their needs for February.
In the Platts window, Glencore offered 100,000 tonnes of
Urals for loading either from Ust-Luga or Primorsk on Feb. 18-22
at a discount of $2.65 a barrel to BFOE, but failed to attract
any buyers, traders said.
Earlier this week the grade was assessed about 10 cents
stronger amid strong buying interest. On Monday Litasco failed
to buy 100,000 tonnes of Urals loading on Feb. 12-16, offering a
discount of $2.60 a barrel to BFOE.
Also on Monday PKN Orlen awarded its tender to buy 100,000
tonnes of Urals loading from the Baltic ports to Trafigura at a
discount around $2.70 a barrel to dated Brent.
In the Mediterranean, Urals prices remained with no trading
activity taking. Traders expected the flow of Iranian oil to the
region to impact negatively on the Russian grade's price in the
south of Europe.
Hellenic Petroleum closed its tender to buy Urals, CPC Blend
and Basrah Light for late February and early March delivery. The
results had yet to emerge.
Prices for Azeri light loading from Ceyhan continued to
struggle because of low middle-distillate margins, traders said.
In the Platts window Socar tried to sell 80,000 tonnes of
Azeri light loading from Ceyhan down to a premium of $1.55 a
barrel to BFOE and withdrew the offer at this level, they said.
It was quiet on CPC Blend market. The revised loading
programme for February showed nearly no change to the
preliminary one and premiums were still under pressure. Glencore
on Tuesday sold a cargo loading in mid-February to BP at a
discount of $0.25 a barrel to BFOE.
Traders expect differentials for Mediterranean grades to
come under pressure as the first signs of shipments of Iranian
oil to European region appeared.
Spain's Cepsa fixed the vessel Monte Toledo to carry 140,000
tonnes of Iranian oil to its refineries in Spain, shipping data
showed. The vessel will be loaded from Kharg Island in the
middle of February, traders said.
It is the second cargo of Iranian oil expected to head to
Europe. On Feb. 5 Litasco will load 140,000 tonnes of Iranian
crude for delivery to the port of Constanza to supply its
Petrotel refinery, shipping data showed.
(Reporting by Olga Yagova, editing by David Evans)