NICOSIA Jan 28 Greece, Israel and Cyprus will
explore the possibility of building a natural gas pipeline to
Europe, tapping huge gas reserves discovered in the eastern
Mediterranean in recent years, leaders of the three countries
said on Thursday.
Israel has reported some of the largest gas finds in the
past decade and EU member Cyprus confirmed a discovery in 2011,
making both potential exporters.
Groups of specialists will be appointed to assess the
pipeline idea, and plans are proceeding to create a subsea
electricity cable to Europe, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu told reporters in Nicosia.
"These are two practical things we are moving on," Netanyahu
said, flanked by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Cypriot
President Nicos Anastasiades.
Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz has said experts
estimate there are 10,000 to 15,000 billion cubic metres (bcm)
of gas in the east Mediterranean basin which includes Israel,
Egypt and Cyprus -- enough to supply domestic needs as well as
Europe.
The 1,500-kilometre-long EuroAsia Interconnector would send
up to 2,000 megawatts (MW) of power generated from the gas
fields to Europe via Israel, Cyprus and Greece.
Project managers say a 329-kilometre-long first phase will
link Cyprus and Israel.
On Sunday, an Israeli exploration group announced it had
discovered signs of another large natural gas field off Israel's
coast.
A group lead by Isramco Negev and Modiin Energy said a
resource report showed there could be an estimated 8.9 trillion
cubic feet (tcf) of natural gas at the Daniel East and West
fields.
(Reporting by Michele Kambas; editing by Jason Neely)