NICOSIA Jan 28 Greece, Israel and Cyprus will
explore the possibility of building a natural gas pipeline to
Europe, tapping huge gas reserves discovered in the eastern
Mediterranean in recent years, leaders of the three countries
said on Thursday.
Israel has reported some of the largest gas finds in the
past decade and EU member Cyprus confirmed a discovery in 2011,
making both potential exporters.
Groups of specialists will be appointed to assess the
pipeline idea, and plans are proceeding to create a subsea
electricity cable to Europe, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu told reporters in Nicosia.
"These are two practical things we are moving on," Netanyahu
said, flanked by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Cypriot
President Nicos Anastasiades.
Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz has said experts
estimate there are 10,000 to 15,000 billion cubic metres (bcm)
of gas in the east Mediterranean basin, which includes Israel,
Egypt and Cyprus -- enough to supply domestic needs as well as
Europe.
The 1,500 km EuroAsia Interconnector would send up to 2,000
megawatts (MW) of power generated from the gas fields to Europe
via Israel, Cyprus and Greece.
Project managers say a 329 km first phase will link Cyprus
and Israel.
The European Union includes the plans among its "projects of
common interest", which are designed to bolster energy security
and improve European market integration.
However, not all experts are convinced a subsea electricity
cable to Europe is a genuine possibility.
"It's not feasible for commercial and political reasons,"
said Michael Leigh, a former director-general in the European
Commission and now a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund
of the United States, specialising in East Mediterranean gas.
"It's pie in the sky."
On Sunday, an Israeli exploration group announced it had
discovered signs of another large natural gas field off Israel's
coast, building on the Tamar and Leviathan discoveries in 2009
and 2010.
A group lead by Isramco Negev and Modiin Energy said there
could be an estimated 8.9 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of natural
gas at the Daniel East and West fields.
While some of the offshore gas will be for domestic use,
Israel's difficulty is to find a way to export what it doesn't
need, either via pipelines or LNG facilities, which could
require deals with Egypt, Turkey and Cyprus.
