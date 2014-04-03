April 3 Mediterranean Oil & Gas Plc

* Mediterranean Oil & Gas Plc litigation update:court awards MOG indemnity costs

* Judgment ruled that LGO's case failed at every stage

* LGO was ordered to pay MOG's legal costs on an indemnity basis.

* Has already agreed to pay an initial £600,000 as an interim payment by 10 April 2014.

* Will take some time for total costs payable by LGO to be agreed or assessed and MOG will keep shareholders informed of developments

* Any further application by LGO for permission to appeal has to be made to court of appeal by 24 April 2014