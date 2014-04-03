April 3 Mediterranean Oil & Gas Plc
* Mediterranean Oil & Gas Plc litigation update:court awards
MOG indemnity costs
* Judgment ruled that LGO's case failed at every stage
* LGO was ordered to pay MOG's legal costs on an indemnity
basis.
* Has already agreed to pay an initial £600,000 as an
interim payment by 10 April 2014.
* Will take some time for total costs payable by LGO to be
agreed or assessed and MOG will keep shareholders informed of
developments
* Any further application by LGO for permission to appeal
has to be made to court of appeal by 24 April 2014
