April 17 Mediterranean Oil & Gas Plc :

* Ombrina Mare legal appeal result

* Lazio regional administrative court has rejected appeal filed by Medoilgas Italia S.P.A ("MEDOILGAS"), a wholly owned subsidiary of MOG

* Ruling rejects company's claim that release of EIA decree for Ombrina Mare project does not require prior approval of AIA

* As a result of ruling, Medoilgas has advised ministry that it has already prepared necessary documentation and is ready to immediately initiate AIA procedure

* Company is reserving its right of appeal against court's judgment

* At this time it is difficult to predict how long MEPLS will take to evaluate MOG's submission-CEO

* In judgment court also did not accept any of counter claims submitted as part of tribunal process. Accordingly, court has instructed all parties to pay their own costs.