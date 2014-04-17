April 17 Mediterranean Oil & Gas Plc :
* Ombrina Mare legal appeal result
* Lazio regional administrative court has rejected appeal
filed by Medoilgas Italia S.P.A ("MEDOILGAS"), a wholly owned
subsidiary of MOG
* Ruling rejects company's claim that release of EIA decree
for Ombrina Mare project does not require prior approval of AIA
* As a result of ruling, Medoilgas has advised ministry that
it has already prepared necessary documentation and is ready to
immediately initiate AIA procedure
* Company is reserving its right of appeal against court's
judgment
* At this time it is difficult to predict how long MEPLS
will take to evaluate MOG's submission-CEO
* In judgment court also did not accept any of counter
claims submitted as part of tribunal process. Accordingly, court
has instructed all parties to pay their own costs.
