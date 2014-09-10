(Adds analyst sales forecast, collaboration details)
Sept 10 U.S. health regulators approved the use
of Medivation Inc's and Astellas Pharma Inc's
advanced prostate cancer drug Xtandi in men who have not yet
received chemotherapy, the companies said on Wednesday,
significantly expanding the potential patient population for the
oral medicine.
The expanded Food and Drug Administration approval will also
enable the drug to better compete with Johnson & Johnson's
Zytiga. The approval triggers $90 million in milestone
payments to Medivation by Japan's Astellas under a collaboration
agreement.
Xtandi, known chemically as enzalutamide, originally gained
U.S. approval in 2012 for use in patients with
castration-resistant prostate cancer that has spread beyond the
prostate only after they had first received chemotherapy
treatment.
"The average duration of treatment should double and the
addressable patient population triple in the pre-chemo setting,"
Sanford Bernstein analyst Geoffrey Porges said in a research
note earlier this week.
SMBC NIKKO Securities has forecast eventual peak annual
Xtandi sales reaching $5 billion.
Astellas reported worldwide Xtandi sales of $227 million in
the second quarter.
Under their collaboration agreement, Medivation and Astellas
split U.S. sales of the drug, while the Japanese company is
responsible for all regulatory, manufacturing and sales of
Xtandi outside the United States.
The additional approval was based on results of a Phase III
trial in which Xtandi demonstrated an overall survival benefit,
reducing the risk of death by 29 percent compared with a
placebo. It also significantly reduced the risk of disease
progression, delayed the need for chemotherapy and delayed
skeletal problems in cancer that had spread to the bones.
Medivation shares rose to $97.95 in after-hours trading from
a Nasdaq close at $96.89.
