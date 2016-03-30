March 30 Medivation Inc has been working with investment JPMorgan Chase & Co to handle interest from other companies in a potential acquisition, but it has no plans to sell itself, according to people familiar with the matter.

The move is not uncommon in the healthcare industry. Biopharmaceutical companies such as Medivation are often approached by larger industry players. But acquisitions rarely happen without the target company co-operating. (Reporting by Carl O'Donnell and Greg Roumeliotis in New York' Editing by Andrew Hay)