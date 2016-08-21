(Adds detail on the deal, background to the companies)
By Greg Roumeliotis
Aug 21 Pfizer Inc is in advanced talks
to acquire U.S. cancer drug company Medivation Inc for
close to $14 billion, as it seeks to boost its oncology
portfolio, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
Pfizer has agreed to pay a little more than $80 per share
for Medivation, one of the people said, a substantial premium to
the $52.50 offer for Medivation that France's Sanofi SA
made in April, which eventually resulted in the
company putting itself up for sale. Medivation shares ended
trading in New York on Friday at $67.16.
Reuters reported earlier this week that Pfizer, Sanofi,
Merck & Co Inc, Celgene Corp and Gilead
Sciences Inc had submitted expressions of interest to
acquire Medivation.
The strong acquisition interest in the San Francisco-based
company illustrates how demand for new cancer treatments, which
can possibly add years to patients' lives, could spell billions
of dollars in revenue to the companies that own them.
Pfizer has so far prevailed in the auction for Medivation
and could announce a deal as early as Monday, although the
negotiations still could fall apart at the last minute, the
people said. The deal is expected to be paid for by Pfizer in
its entirety, or at least mostly, with cash, one of the people
said.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
negotiations are confidential. Pfizer and Medivation declined to
comment. The Financial Times first reported on Pfizer nearing a
deal for Medivation on Sunday.
Pfizer, whose oncology offerings include breast cancer drug
Ibrance and several other promising immuno-oncology products, is
now set to get access to Medivation's successful prostate cancer
drug Xtandi, as well as Talazoparib, another breast cancer
treatment under development by Medivation.
Medivation earlier this year rejected two acquisition offers
from Sanofi, the latest for $58 per share in cash and $3 per
share in the form of a contingent value right relating to the
sales performance of Talazoparib.
However, Medivation agreed in July to share confidential
information with potential buyers after Sanofi agreed to drop a
campaign to oust Medivation's board of directors.
In its second-quarter earnings call earlier this month,
Medivation reported continued double-digit year-over-year growth
for Xtandi, affirming the company's expectations of more than 50
percent revenue growth for the year.
Medivation also cited positive late-stage data for
Talazoparib, a drug the company believes will account for a
significant part of its long-term value.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Sandra
Maler and Bill Trott)