Pfizer hires JPMorgan to weigh sale of some drugs - Bloomberg
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
PARIS Aug 22 French pharmaceutical group Sanofi reacted to Pfizer's roughly $14 billion cash deal for Medivation Inc by saying it had appreciated the chance to engage in talks with Medivation in past weeks.
The company did not explicitly rule out making a higher offer for the U.S. cancer drug company.
"While we recognized the potential strategic benefits of a combination with Medivation, we are first and foremost a disciplined acquirer and remain committed to acting in the best interests of Sanofi shareholders," Sanofi said in a statement.
Pfizer Inc said on Monday it would buy Medivation in a deal valued at about $14 billion to boost its oncology portfolio. Pfizer will offer Medivation shareholders $81.50 per share in cash, a substantial premium to Sanofi's first offer of $52.50 made in April.
(Reporting by Noelle Mennella; Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Richard Lough)
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."