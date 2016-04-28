PARIS, April 28 French pharmaceuticals group Sanofi said on Thursday it had made an all-cash offer to buy U.S. biotech firm Medivation in a deal worth about $9.3 billion.

Sanofi said in a statement it was proposing a non-binding proposal to buy Medivation for $52.50 per share, representing a 50 percent premium over the San Francisco-based firm's recent volume weighted average share price prior to takeover rumours. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)