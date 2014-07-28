UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 28 Medivir : * Phase II cosmos study results published in the lancet on world hepatitis day * Says 92 percent of genotype 1 chronic hepatitis c virus adult patients
treated with simeprevir in combination with sofosbuvir achieved sustained
virologic response 12 weeks after the end of treatment (svr12) * According to results from the study, the all-oral, interferon-free treatment regimen with simeprevir and sofosbuvir resulted in consistent SVR12 rates regardless of degree of fibrosis, and was an effective and well-tolerated therapeutic regimen in both treatment-naïve and prior null-responder patients. Link to press release: here
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources