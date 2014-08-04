Aug 4 Medivir : * Licenses respiratory syncytial virus drug program from boehringer ingelheim * Medivir today announces that it has entered a license agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH for exclusive, global rights to a drug program for the treatment and prevention of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infection. * Under the terms of the agreement Medivir receives an exclusive, global license to research, develop, manufacture and commercialise RSV drugs resulting from Boehringer Ingelheim's program. Boehringer Ingelheim receives an upfront payment and future success milestones as well as royalties on sales. Link to press release: here