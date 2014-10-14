UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM Oct 14 Medivir Ab
* Stable sales for Olysio during the third quarter 2014
* Medivir announces that global q3 net sales of Olysio (imeprevir) amounted to 796 musd, of which 671 musd were sales in USA.
* Medivir's royalties based on sales for the third quarter are calculated from the highest royalty tier and currency conversion from USD to Euro is based on the YTD exchange rate. The royalty amounted to 516,4 MSEK (56,2 MEUR). Further company coverage: (Reporting by Johan Ahlander)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources