Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Sept 12 Clinical software provider Mediware Information Systems Inc said it agreed to be taken private by investment firm Thoma Bravo LLC for about $195 million.
The offer of $22 in cash for each share is a 40 percent premium to Mediware's Tuesday closing price.
Mediware, which has a market value of about $130 million, offers data management systems for blood banks, hospitals and pharmacies.
The company expects the deal to close by Dec. 31.
Thoma Bravo bought enterprise software maker Deltek Inc for $1.1 billion late last month.
Shares of Lenexa, Kansas-based Mediware closed at $15.75 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.
Feb 17 Canadian satellite company MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd is in talks to buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about $2 billion to $3 billion, Dow Jones reported, citing sources.
* MacDonald Dettwiler in talks to buy DigitalGlobe in deal that could value it at $2 billion - $3 billion - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)