LOS ANGELES Jan 30 Police and prosecutors
scheduled a press conference on Monday to announce that they had
solved the 1976 murder in Los Angeles of the ex-wife of
Righteous Brothers singer Bill Medley, saying the killer was
identified through familial DNA testing.
Authorities released few other details ahead of the news
conference, which was set for 1 p.m. (2100 GMT), and did not say
whether or not the suspect was alive to be arrested or charged
in the 40-year-old cold case.
Karen Klaas, 32, was attacked at her home in the Los Angeles
suburb of Hermosa Beach on the morning of Jan. 30, 1976. The
mother of two had been sexually assaulted, strangled and left in
a coma, dying at a local hospital five days later.
The case has remained unsolved for four decades despite
working up a DNA profile of the killer based on forensic
evidence found at the crime scene.
Familial DNA testing involves using a national DNA database
to search for people who may be related to the suspect.
Klaas and Medley, who with Bobby Hatfield made up the
singing duo best known for such hits as "You've Lost that Lovin'
Feelin'" and "Unchained Melody", were married from 1964 to 1970.
