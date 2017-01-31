(Recasting with police identifying suspect through DNA
evidence)
By Steve Gorman and Dan Whitcomb
LOS ANGELES Jan 30 Investigators have solved
the 1976 murder of the ex-wife of Righteous Brothers singer Bill
Medley, using DNA analysis to confirm she was slain by a career
burglar who was killed six years later as a prison escapee,
police said on Monday.
Karen Klaas, a 32-year-old mother of two boys, was attacked
in her home in Hermosa Beach, south of Los Angeles, shortly
after returning from dropping her younger son off at school on
the morning of Jan. 30, 1976.
She was found unconscious after being strangled and sexually
assaulted, lapsing into a coma and dying at a local hospital
five days later.
The killing grabbed headlines partly because of her former
marriage to Medley, who with Bobby Hatfield made up the singing
duo known for such hits as "You've Lost that Lovin' Feelin'" and
"Unchained Melody." Medley and Klaas were married from 1964 to
1970.
The investigation initially focused on five possible
suspects, but the case went cold when no evidence was discovered
linking them to the crime, police said. The five were later
ruled out by DNA testing.
The key break came last year when investigators ran a
"familial" DNA search testing biological evidence from the crime
scene against a national FBI database of DNA profiles from
convicted felons, said Larry Brandenburg, lead detective in the
case for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department since 2008.
The analysis led investigators to a new suspect pinpointed
through a match between the crime-scene sample and a close male
relative whose DNA was entered into the system in 2011,
Brandenburg said.
Additional investigation and testing ultimately confirmed
the killer's identity as Kenneth Troyer, a 29-year-old serial
burglar at the time of the Klaas slaying, the detective said.
Troyer was shot to death by police in March 1982 after
escaping from a central California prison, where he was serving
time for burglary. By then, he was suspected of a string of
robberies, assaults and rapes while on the run.
Brandenburg said investigators believed Troyer, a stranger
to Klaas, happened to be staying with a relative of his near her
home.
Medley, now 76, who remained close to Klaas, appeared with
authorities and her two grown sons, the older of whom she had
with Medley, at a news conference on Monday to announce the case
had been solved.
"It's been a long road, and we're just thrilled that we can
close the book," he said.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman and Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Grant
McCool and Peter Cooney)