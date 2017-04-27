MOVES-RBC Capital Markets, Standard Chartered, Fitch, Barclays
June 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
April 27 Cannabis company MedMen said on Thursday Chris Leavy, former BlackRock Inc executive, joined the Los Angeles-based firm as co-chairman and a partner.
Leavy was the managing director and chief investment officer of the U.S. fundamental equity division of BlackRock.
Prior to his stint at the asset manager, Leavy held senior roles at Morgan Stanley and OppenheimerFunds. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)
June 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
OSLO, June 15 Sweden's largest national pension fund, AP7, has sold its investments in six companies that it says violate the Paris climate agreement, a decision environmentalists believe is the first of its kind.
* Fund managers were consensus overweight for Russia in January