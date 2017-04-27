April 27 Cannabis company MedMen said on Thursday Chris Leavy, former BlackRock Inc executive, joined the Los Angeles-based firm as co-chairman and a partner.

Leavy was the managing director and chief investment officer of the U.S. fundamental equity division of BlackRock.

Prior to his stint at the asset manager, Leavy held senior roles at Morgan Stanley and OppenheimerFunds. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)