NEW YORK Nov 13 Private equity firm CCMP Capital Advisors LLC is exploring a sale of Medpace Inc that could fetch up to $1.2 billion just two years after it acquired the clinical research company, people familiar with the matter said.

CCMP has hired investment bank Jefferies Group LLC to run an auction for Medpace and is in preliminary talks with potential buyers, the people said on Wednesday, asking not to be identified because the process is confidential.

Cincinnati, Ohio-based Medpace has earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of close to $100 million and CCMP hopes to fetch as much as 12 times that amount, in line with other recent deals in the clinical research space, the people added.

CCMP and Jefferies declined to comment, while a Medpace spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment.

Medpace helps pharmaceutical companies with their clinical studies as the healthcare companies apply for regulatory approval for their products. It has 30 offices and laboratories throughout Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Australia, Africa and the Americas.

CCMP put up $200 million as equity and arranged a $285 million term loan to acquire an 80 percent stake in Medpace in 2011, according to a credit research note at the time from Moody's Investors Service Inc.

Buyout firms typically hold companies for a period of three to seven years. CCMP's decision to explore a sale relatively early on underscores the attraction of the sector for private equity buyers.

Clinical research service firms have been snapped up by buyout firms willing to pay top dollar, in a bet that the pharmaceutical industry, for cost reasons, will continue to outsource the research needed to get drugs approved by regulators.

KKR & Co LP acquired two clinical research organizations this year and merged them. It bought PRA International Inc from Genstar Capital LLC for about $1.3 billion and smaller peer ReSearch Pharmaceutical Services Inc from Warburg Pincus LLC.

Other leveraged buyouts in the sector included the $3.9 billion acquisition of Pharmaceutical Product Development Inc by Carlyle Group LP and Hellman & Friedman LLC in 2011, and the $1.1 billion takeover of inVentiv Health Inc by an investor group led by Thomas H. Lee Partners LP, also in 2011.