May 13 MedPeer Inc :

* Says it plans to fully acquire a Tokyo-based Mediplat Inc through stock swap, with effective on July 1

* One share of Mediplat's stock will be exchanged with 47.3 shares of the company's stock

* 70,950 shares of the company's stock will be exchanged

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/kF9u7r

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)