* Lower returns, pressure on health costs discouraging
investors
* Funding levels steady, but young companies struggle to do
deals
* Debt financing soars among larger medical device makers
By Susan Kelly
CHICAGO, Oct 1 Venture capitalists, long the
lifeblood of medical technology firms, are growing cautious on
the sector after seeing their returns squeezed in a time of
growing cost pressures for healthcare, a report by Ernst & Young
said.
While venture capital investment levels have stayed fairly
steady over the past five years, those funds were mostly raised
before the financial crisis, the report said. The medical device
industry's recent challenges have prompted investors to seek out
more mature companies that can offer quicker and less risky
exits and have made it harder for start-ups to finance their
operations.
"Young companies are really struggling to get financial
deals," Glen Giovannetti, head of Ernst & Young's global life
sciences practice, said in an interview.
Venture capitalists invested $4.34 billion in U.S. and
European medical technology companies in the 12 months ended
June 2012, up from $4.03 billion the prior year but below the
2006-07 peak of $5.40 billion, according to Ernst & Young.
In recent years, venture capital investors have had trouble
raising new funds at those levels, which will translate into
less capital available for emerging companies in the future, the
audit and consulting firm said.
"There is less dry powder ready to be deployed in the coming
years than in the last cycle," Giovannetti said.
Pricing pressures, slower economic growth and greater
regulatory scrutiny that has lengthened the time it takes to
bring new products to market are making venture capitalists
wary, the report said.
The intense focus on lowering runaway healthcare costs and
improving the value of treatments means medical device makers
can no longer count on getting funding or reimbursement for
technologies that provide only marginal improvements to the
existing standard of care.
To get funded, companies with new technologies will need to
show they can both improve health outcomes and reduce payer
costs.
"The net effect is there is a higher bar being placed on the
kinds of deals to back with an investment," Giovannetti said.
DEBT FINANCING SURGES
Total capital raised by U.S. and European medical technology
firms surged 26 percent to $27.4 billion in the 12-month period
ended June 30, compared with the year before, according to the
report.
However, 80 percent of that capital was in the form of debt
financing, as a few large, established companies took advantage
of low interest rates to fund general operations, restructure
balance sheets or make acquisitions, Ernst & Young said.
Companies that issued debt in excess of $1 billion included
Hologic Inc, Kinetic Concepts Inc, which was taken
private by Apax Partners, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
.
The market for initial public offerings remained anemic,
with just three U.S. medical technology companies going public
for a total of $194 million in 2011-12, down from eight for $539
million in 2010-11, the report said.
U.S. publicly traded medical device companies overall saw a
4 percent increase in revenues to $204.3 billion in 2011, a
slower rate of growth than the 6 percent seen in 2010. The
industry had enjoyed double-digit annual revenue growth for many
years before the recession.