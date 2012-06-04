June 4 Lab-testing company Laboratory Corp of
America Holdings will buy smaller rival Medtox Scientific
Inc for $27 a share, or about $245 million, in cash.
The deal, which represents a premium of 37 percent over
Medtox's Friday close of $19.70, has been approved by the boards
of both companies and is expected to close in the third quarter
of 2012.
"This acquisition provides a strong foundation for growth in
(the specialized toxicology testing) business, as we build and
expand LabCorp's toxicology center of excellence," Laboratory
Corp's CEO David King said in a statement.
LabCorp shares were trading at $82.80 in early morning trade
Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)