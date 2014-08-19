CHICAGO Aug 19 Medtronic Inc :
* CEO Ishrak says company will continue to pay significant U.S.
taxes after
Covidien deal closes
* Medtronic's Ishrak says company expects to pay similar rate
of U.S. taxes
after it acquires Covidien
* Ishrak says new corporate structure will allow Medtronic to
invest much more
aggressively in the U.S.
* Ishrak says new investments will result in more high-paying
U.S. jobs
* Ishrak: "our level of U.S. job creation will only accelerate
following this
transaction"
* Ishrak: Covidien acquisition is good for patients, good for
medical
technology industry, good for U.S. economy