European shares slip for 4th day as Aggreko, Casino sink
* Just Eat, Intertek gain after updates (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
Nov 20 Medtronic Inc : * Barclays raises price target to $62 from $60; rating equal weight For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/US For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/CA
* Just Eat, Intertek gain after updates (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
BERLIN, March 7 Germany's defence ministry has decided to buy high-altitude MQ-4C Triton unmanned surveillance planes built by U.S. weapons maker Northrop Grumman Corp for deliveries after 2025, ministry sources said on Tuesday.
BERLIN, March 7 Germany's defence ministry has decided to buy high-altitude MQ-4C Triton unmanned surveillance planes built by U.S. weapons maker Northrop Grumman Corp for deliveries after 2025, ministry sources said on Tuesday.