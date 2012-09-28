BRIEF-Hologic to acquire Cynosure for $1.65 bln
* Hologic to acquire Cynosure, leader in medical aesthetics systems and technologies, in all-cash tender offer that combines two complementary businesses
Sept 27 Medtronic Inc, the world's largest stand-alone maker of medical devices, said that it will buy orthopedic device maker China Kanghui Holdings for $755 million to enter the Chinese medical device market.
Medtronic will pay $816 million in cash or $30.75 per American Depository Share, it said in a statement.
The deal represents a 22.5 percent premium to Kanghui's closing price on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
"Kanghui represents a significant investment in China, accelerating Medtronic's overall globalisation strategy," Medtronic Chief Executive Omar Ishrak said in a statement.
Medtronic expects the deal to be earnings neutral for fiscal years 2013 and 2014.
Shares of Medtronic closed at $43.48, while shares of Kanghui closed at $25.11, on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.
Feb 14 Hologic Inc said on Tuesday that it would acquire medical aesthetics company Cynosure Inc for $1.65 billion.
