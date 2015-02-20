BRIEF-Agenus commences phase 1 trial with neoantigen cancer vaccine autosynvax
Feb 20 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it approved Medtronic Inc's device to permanently treat varicose veins of the legs.
The VenaSeal closure system works by sealing the affected superficial veins using an adhesive agent. (1.usa.gov/1Asb0bb)
The device is manufactured by Covidien LLC, whose acquisition Medtronic completed last month. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Futures up: Dow 48 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 1.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Brookfield Capital Partners Ltd discloses decrease in ownership of common shares of Old PSG wind-down Ltd (formerly Performance Sports Group Ltd) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: