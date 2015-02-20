Feb 20 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it approved Medtronic Inc's device to permanently treat varicose veins of the legs.

The VenaSeal closure system works by sealing the affected superficial veins using an adhesive agent. (1.usa.gov/1Asb0bb)

The device is manufactured by Covidien LLC, whose acquisition Medtronic completed last month. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)