April 27 Medical device maker Medtronic Plc said it reached a settlement agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over one of the company's drug delivery systems.

The consent decree places some restrictions on the company and outlines the steps it must take to address the FDA's expectations, the company said on Monday.

The agreement does not require retrieval of any Medtronic products, the company said.

