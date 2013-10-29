(Adds FDA decision on panel, analyst comment, share activity)
By Susan Kelly
Oct 29 Medtronic Inc's CoreValve heart
valve implant significantly lowered death and stroke rates in
frail, elderly patients with severe aortic stenosis who were
considered too ill for surgery, according to data from a
late-stage clinical trial.
Medtronic is preparing to launch the product in the United
States, pending regulatory approval. It will compete with
Edwards Lifesciences' Sapien heart valve, the only aortic
valve replacement device currently on the U.S. market that can
be implanted as an alternative to open-heart surgery.
Medtronic said it expects to launch the product in the
United States for use in extreme-risk patients before its fiscal
year ends in April 2014, noting that the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration determined it has sufficient information to
evaluate the device.
Shares of Medtronic closed up 1.5 percent on Tuesday, while
those of rival heart valve maker Edwards Lifesciences
fell 4.6 percent.
Patients with aortic stenosis have decreased blood flow from
the heart because the valve does not open properly, and they
face a poor prognosis without treatment.
The CoreValve implant is inserted through an artery, a less
invasive alternative to traditional open-heart surgery in which
the chest is cracked open and the heart valve replaced.
In the CoreValve Extreme Risk study, the results of which
were presented Tuesday at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular
Therapeutics medical meeting in San Francisco, the Medtronic
device met its primary goals for reducing mortality and stroke.
The rate of death or major stroke after one year was 25.5
percent, significantly below the study's goal of 43 percent, in
the 471 patients treated with the valve. The average patient age
was 83 years.
"The fact that nearly three-quarters of patients were alive
and free of strokes at one year is remarkable, given the complex
medical conditions and extreme frailty of this population," said
Dr. Jeffrey Popma of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in
Boston, a co-principal investigator of the study.
CoreValve has been available in Europe since 2007 and
competes with Edwards Lifesciences' transcatheter valve in that
market.
The study presented on Tuesday provided a first look at U.S.
data on Medtronic's CoreValve system.
Medtronic, which funded the study, said the FDA determined,
after reviewing the study results, that it has enough
information to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the
device in extreme-risk patients without the need to convene an
expert panel for additional input.
"This is important as it accelerates the timeline for
Medtronic's U.S. approval from late 2014 to (first-half) 2014
and is an obvious positive for Medtronic and negative for
Edwards," J.P. Morgan analyst Michael Weinstein said in a note
to clients.
FDA will conduct a separate review of the product for use in
less-ill patients who are deemed high risk, Medtronic said. A
group of high-risk patients is being evaluated in a separate
clinical study.
(Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Tim Dobbyn and
Leslie Adler)