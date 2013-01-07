Snap's stock price hard to justify - Barron's
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
Jan 7 Medical device maker Medtronic Inc said on Monday that fiscal 2013 earnings will be at the upper end of its previously forecast range, boosted by a research tax credit, for an annual growth rate of 6 percent to 7 percent.
Medtronic expects 2013 earnings, excluding charges, of $3.66 to $3.70 a share, compared with its previous forecast of $3.62 to $3.70 a share.
Analysts, on average, expected $3.65 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Medtronic, which provided the update in conjunction with a presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, estimated the tax credit will boost full-year earnings by $30 million to $35 million, or 4 cents a share. It expects about 3 cents in the third quarter and 1 cent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2013.
Shares of Medtronic were up 53 cents, or 1.24 percent, to $43.19 at midday on the New York Stock Exchange.
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
HOUSTON/CALGARY, March 3 Doug Lucas stood outside a Houston energy conference early one morning last month handing out resumes and hoping to catch the eye of oil executives with a hand-written sign advertising "Petroleum Eng. Hungry for job interview."
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 5 Brazil's Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot plans to ask the Supreme Court for authorization to investigate ministers in President Michel Temer's cabinet and senior senators from his PMDB party for corruption as soon as this week, a source familiar with the plans said on Sunday.