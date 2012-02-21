Medtronic Inc on Tuesday reported higher quarterly earnings, as expenses dropped slightly and sales rose slightly.

The medical device maker reported net earnings of $935 million, or 88 cents per share, in its fiscal third quarter ended January 27, 2012, compared with $924 million, or 86 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings were 84 cents per share, matching the average estimate on Wall Street, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose to $3.918 billion in the quarter from $3.857 million a year before.

