UPDATE 3-La Jolla's shares soar after blood pressure drug clears key study
* Shares jump as much as 77 pct to 15-month high (Updates shares)
Medtronic Inc on Tuesday reported higher quarterly earnings, as expenses dropped slightly and sales rose slightly.
The medical device maker reported net earnings of $935 million, or 88 cents per share, in its fiscal third quarter ended January 27, 2012, compared with $924 million, or 86 cents per share, in the year-ago period.
Excluding items, adjusted earnings were 84 cents per share, matching the average estimate on Wall Street, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales rose to $3.918 billion in the quarter from $3.857 million a year before.
(Reporting By Debra Sherman; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Warren Buffett, chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, told CNBC on Monday that his conglomerate had purchased about 120 million shares of Apple Inc. in 2017 and that U.S. stocks were not in "bubble territory."
Feb 27 Apple Inc and German software maker SAP SE will release a tool aimed at helping developers build iPhone apps for big businesses, the two companies said on Monday.