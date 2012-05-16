(Adds details on probe)

May 16 Medtronic Inc said the Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney's Office have closed their investigation related to omission of safety issues of its controversial orthopedic product Infuse and its off-lable use.

Infuse came under scrutiny after the influential Spine Journal noted that surgeons, who were paid tens of millions of dollars by Medtronic, failed to report serious complications from bioengineered bone-growth protein, including cancer, sterility in men and bone dissolution.

"After several years of investigation, we are pleased that the Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney's Office have come to the decision to close their investigation of the company related to Infuse Bone Graft," the company said in a statement.

Medtronic shares closed at $38.22 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)