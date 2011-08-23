* Ishrak wants efficiency focus, too

By Susan Kelly and Lewis Krauskopf

CHICAGO/NEW YORK, Aug 23 Medtronic Inc's (MDT.N) new chief executive vowed to further expand internationally and improve returns from the company's research spending as he seeks to revive growth at the world's largest medical device maker.

CEO Omar Ishrak, a former General Electric Co (GE.N) executive, also said the company would seek to become more efficient.

He said Medtronic remained committed to returning cash to shareholders, while exploring smaller acquisitions. He plans no major changes for now to the company's diversified portfolio of medical devices beyond the planned sale or spinoff of the external defibrillator business.

Ishrak's comments, on the company's fiscal first-quarter conference call, gave the first glimpse of his strategy since he took the helm in June. Medtronic reported quarterly results that met analysts' estimates and it backed its fiscal-year revenue and profit views.

Medtronic shares were up 4.3 percent to $32.52 in early afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange, reflecting relief the results were better than some had feared and optimism that the new CEO had struck the right note on the conference call.

"From the point of view of setting the stage, I think he did a pretty good job," said Morgan Keegan & Co analyst Jan Wald. "He came across as sort of a tough guy, one who is going to be relentless in his pursuit of data and execution. Medtronic has been 'Minnesota nice.' This may be a little bit of a different environment for them."

Medtronic is struggling with weak demand and pricing in its important markets for heart defibrillators and spine products.

Factors include the weak economy, a study suggesting heart devices are improperly used in too-sick patients, and allegations in a medical journal that researchers hid serious complications with the company's Infuse bone growth product. Ishrak said the fallout from those problems will persist.

"While we expect our ICD (implantable cardioverter defibrillators) and spinal markets will be under pressure this year, we do expect the rest of our portfolio to continue to generate growth," Ishrak said on the conference call with analysts.

Emerging markets represent 10 percent of revenue, and Ishrak said he believes average annual growth rates of 20 percent are sustainable.

Ishrak said the returns on research and development have been "unsatisfactory" over the years. "This is not acceptable and clearly cannot continue, and will require some major changes," he said.

Analysts have speculated that Medtronic may sell some of its businesses, but Ishrak said he liked the company's diversified model for now.

"I see a reason for these businesses to be a part of Medtronic. We serve our customers well because of our diversification," Ishrak said in an interview.

He also plans no management shakeup.

"I'm very impressed by the talent at Medtronic. They have to adjust to this culture change, and I have every indication that they will," Ishrak told Reuters.

SPINE, ICDS STILL STRUGGLE

Net income in Medtronic's fiscal first quarter that ended July 29 was $821 million, or 77 cents a share, compared with $830 million, or 76 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding special items, earnings of 79 cents per share matched the average estimate of analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

First-quarter revenue rose 7 percent to $4.05 billion, or 2 percent after adjusting for a favorable currency impact. Analysts looked for $3.98 billion.

"No one is having a party for 2 percent revenue growth, but at least it was in line with what people were thinking," said Jefferies & Co analyst Raj Denhoy.

"It's been a long several years as far as improving revenue growth, and what investors are looking for is a turn in that top-line performance."

Revenue for Medtronic's ICDs fell 8 percent to $697 million. Spinal revenue was unchanged at $825 million. Infuse revenue declined 8 percent in the quarter.

Diabetes revenue grew 14 percent, surgical technologies increased 13 percent, while its cardiovascular unit that includes stents and other products rose 19 percent.

Medtronic still expects fiscal-year earnings in the range of $3.43 to $3.50 per share, including about 4 cents to 6 cents of dilution from an acquisition. Analysts are looking for $3.45 a share.

It also backed its revenue forecast calling for growth in the range of 1 percent to 3 percent on a constant currency basis.

Medtronic shares slumped to a one-year low in early August and are off about 16 percent this year, compared to a decline of about 10 percent for the Standard & Poor's 500 Index. (Reporting by Susan Kelly and Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Derek Caney and Tim Dobbyn)