* Ishrak wants efficiency focus, too
* Q1 EPS ex-items 79 cents matches Street view
* Company backs earnings, revenue forecast
* Shares up 4.3 percent
(Adds analyst, further CEO comments)
By Susan Kelly and Lewis Krauskopf
CHICAGO/NEW YORK, Aug 23 Medtronic Inc's
(MDT.N) new chief executive vowed to further expand
internationally and improve returns from the company's research
spending as he seeks to revive growth at the world's largest
medical device maker.
CEO Omar Ishrak, a former General Electric Co (GE.N)
executive, also said the company would seek to become more
efficient.
He said Medtronic remained committed to returning cash to
shareholders, while exploring smaller acquisitions. He plans
no major changes for now to the company's diversified portfolio
of medical devices beyond the planned sale or spinoff of the
external defibrillator business.
Ishrak's comments, on the company's fiscal first-quarter
conference call, gave the first glimpse of his strategy since
he took the helm in June. Medtronic reported quarterly results
that met analysts' estimates and it backed its fiscal-year
revenue and profit views.
Medtronic shares were up 4.3 percent to $32.52 in early
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange, reflecting
relief the results were better than some had feared and
optimism that the new CEO had struck the right note on the
conference call.
"From the point of view of setting the stage, I think he
did a pretty good job," said Morgan Keegan & Co analyst Jan
Wald. "He came across as sort of a tough guy, one who is going
to be relentless in his pursuit of data and execution.
Medtronic has been 'Minnesota nice.' This may be a little bit
of a different environment for them."
Medtronic is struggling with weak demand and pricing in its
important markets for heart defibrillators and spine products.
Factors include the weak economy, a study suggesting heart
devices are improperly used in too-sick patients, and
allegations in a medical journal that researchers hid serious
complications with the company's Infuse bone growth product.
Ishrak said the fallout from those problems will persist.
"While we expect our ICD (implantable cardioverter
defibrillators) and spinal markets will be under pressure this
year, we do expect the rest of our portfolio to continue to
generate growth," Ishrak said on the conference call with
analysts.
Emerging markets represent 10 percent of revenue, and
Ishrak said he believes average annual growth rates of 20
percent are sustainable.
Ishrak said the returns on research and development have
been "unsatisfactory" over the years. "This is not acceptable
and clearly cannot continue, and will require some major
changes," he said.
Analysts have speculated that Medtronic may sell some of
its businesses, but Ishrak said he liked the company's
diversified model for now.
"I see a reason for these businesses to be a part of
Medtronic. We serve our customers well because of our
diversification," Ishrak said in an interview.
He also plans no management shakeup.
"I'm very impressed by the talent at Medtronic. They have
to adjust to this culture change, and I have every indication
that they will," Ishrak told Reuters.
SPINE, ICDS STILL STRUGGLE
Net income in Medtronic's fiscal first quarter that ended
July 29 was $821 million, or 77 cents a share, compared with
$830 million, or 76 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding special items, earnings of 79 cents per share
matched the average estimate of analysts, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
First-quarter revenue rose 7 percent to $4.05 billion, or 2
percent after adjusting for a favorable currency impact.
Analysts looked for $3.98 billion.
"No one is having a party for 2 percent revenue growth, but
at least it was in line with what people were thinking," said
Jefferies & Co analyst Raj Denhoy.
"It's been a long several years as far as improving revenue
growth, and what investors are looking for is a turn in that
top-line performance."
Revenue for Medtronic's ICDs fell 8 percent to $697
million. Spinal revenue was unchanged at $825 million. Infuse
revenue declined 8 percent in the quarter.
Diabetes revenue grew 14 percent, surgical technologies
increased 13 percent, while its cardiovascular unit that
includes stents and other products rose 19 percent.
Medtronic still expects fiscal-year earnings in the range
of $3.43 to $3.50 per share, including about 4 cents to 6 cents
of dilution from an acquisition. Analysts are looking for $3.45
a share.
It also backed its revenue forecast calling for growth in
the range of 1 percent to 3 percent on a constant currency
basis.
Medtronic shares slumped to a one-year low in early August
and are off about 16 percent this year, compared to a decline
of about 10 percent for the Standard & Poor's 500 Index.
(Reporting by Susan Kelly and Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by
Derek Caney and Tim Dobbyn)