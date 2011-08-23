* Investors looking for insight into company's future

CHICAGO, Aug 23 Comments by the new chief executive of Medtronic Inc , Omar Ishrak, about the medical device maker's strategic direction could overshadow the results when the company reports quarterly earnings on Tuesday.

The first-quarter report will mark the former General Electric Co Healthcare executive's first public comments to investors, who hope to gain insight into his ideas for reviving long-term growth at the world's largest medical device maker.

Medtronic is struggling with weak demand and pricing in implantable cardioverter defibrillators and spine products, two of its biggest markets. Analysts expect further sales declines for the company's controversial Infuse bone growth stimulant used in spine surgery following allegations in a medical journal that researchers hid serious complications.

"Medtronic's problems are well advertised and, in many ways, it depends on what management plans on doing to address them that will likely make the difference," BMO Capital Markets analyst Joanne Wuensch said last week.

Some analysts expect Medtronic to reduce its full-year outlook, following the lead of rival heart device maker St Jude Medical Inc , which in July cut its full-year earnings outlook due to the persistent weakness in the markets for heart rhythm treatments, which include ICDs and pacemakers.

For fiscal 2012, Medtronic forecast earnings of $3.43 to $3.50 per share on revenue growth of 1 to 3 percent, excluding the impact of foreign exchange.

For the first quarter, analysts on average expect Medtronic to earn 79 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Company shares slumped to a one-year low in early August and are off about 16 percent this year, compared to a decline of about 9 percent for the Standard & Poor's 500 Index.

Analysts' suggestions for remaking Medtronic range from spinning off the spine business to accelerating cost-cutting initiatives.

Medtronic is focused on expanding in international markets and has a number of new technologies coming through the pipeline, including less-invasive heart valve implants and a treatment for high blood pressure.

"There are numerous potential growth drivers in Medtronic's pipeline, but these may take a few years to have a significant impact on revenue growth," Mizuho analyst Michael Matson said last week.

