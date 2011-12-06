* Medtronic hired Yale after oroduct safety questioned
* Schools expected to release reports in summer of 2012
Dec 5 Yale University's School of Medicine on
Monday said it has selected two research centers to review the
safety of Medtronic Inc's (MDT.N) controversial bone growth
product.
Medtronic in August hired top researchers at Yale to
conduct a review of data on the spine surgery product Infuse
that became suspect after an article in a medical journal said
doctors paid by Medtronic had failed to report serious
complications resulting from its use. [ID:nN1E77222G]
The company is the subject of a U.S. Senate probe over the
allegations.
Yale said it selected Oregon Evidence-based Practice Center
at Oregon Health and Science University in Portland and the
Centre for Reviews and Dissemination at the University of York,
United Kingdom.
Medtronic has agreed to release all of its human subject
data on the product, known as bone morphogenetic protein-2, or
BMP-2, to the schools, and will have no direct role in the
reviews.
The schools, which will work independently, are expected to
issue separate reports that will be made public in the summer
of 2012, Yale said.
"This project is setting a new standard of transparency and
will ensure that all data about this product is made publicly
available and scrutinized by those with an interest in the
drug," Dr. Harlan Krumholz, leader of the Yale project, said in
a statement.
