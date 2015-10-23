Oct 23 Europe's medicines regulator recommended
the suspension of Medtronic Plc's Inductos, an implant
used to help bone development, pending the resolution of issues
at a U.S. site where a component is made.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) began a review of
Inductos following an inspection by Dutch and Spanish
authorities of a site that makes an absorbable sponge used in
the implant.
It said on Friday that the manufacturer did not comply with
its requirements because it lacks adequate measures to prevent
particle contamination of the sponges.
Although there is no indication of any risk to patients
linked to the inspection's findings, the regulator's Committee
for Medicinal Products for Human Use considers that the quality
of Inductos cannot be assured under the current manufacturing
process, the EMA said. (bit.ly/1kzdily)
Inductos, used to help new bone develop in patients with
spinal disc problems and leg fractures, was approved by the
European Commission in September 2002 for use in the treatment
of acute tibia fractures in adults.
It was approved for spinal disc problems in April 2005. (bit.ly/1GYMy2A)
Medtronic, which is headquartered in Ireland, was not
immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin
Paxton)