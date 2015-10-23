(Adds Medtronic response, share price)
Oct 23 Europe's medicines regulator has
recommended the suspension of Medtronic Plc's InductOs,
an implant to help bone development, pending the resolution of
issues at a U.S. plant where a sponge used in the implant is
made.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it began a review
of InductOs after an inspection in April by Dutch and Spanish
authorities of a site that makes an absorbable collage sponge.
The EMA said on Friday that the manufacturer did not comply
with its requirements because it lacks adequate measures to
prevent particle contamination of the sponges.
Medtronic said the agency had withdrawn a Good Manufacturing
Practices certificate - mandatory for product licences in Europe
- from a plant operated by a third-party manufacturer.
The company, which is headquartered in Ireland, said it was
working with the manufacturer to address the EMA's concerns and
that it expected the plant to be "up and running soon".
"There is no risk to patients due to this manufacturing
issue," Medtronic said in a statement emailed to Reuters.
"Existing supplies of InductOs in the market are safe for use."
InductOs, used to help new bone develop in patients with
spinal disc problems and leg fractures, was approved by the
European Commission in September 2002 for use in the treatment
of acute tibia fractures in adults.
It was approved for spinal disc problems in April 2005. (bit.ly/1GYMy2A)
The EMA said there was no indication of any risk to patients
linked to the inspection's findings, but that its Committee for
Medicinal Products for Human Use considered that the quality of
InductOs could not be assured under the current manufacturing
process.
Medtronic's shares suffered no negative impact. They were up
about 1 percent at $73.85 on the New York Stock Exchange.
