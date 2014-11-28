BRUSSELS Nov 28 U.S. medical device maker
Medtronic gained European Union regulatory approval on
Friday for its $43 billion takeover of Covidien Plc
after agreeing to sell its Irish rival's drug-coated balloon
catheter business.
The deal will put Medtronic on about the same footing as
global leader Johnson & Johnson and take it a step
closer to moving to Ireland where it could have access to
revenues earned outside the United States without paying taxes
on them.
The European Commission said the sale of Covidien's
Stellarex business would sooth concerns that the deal would
reduce innovation in this area. Covidien clinched a deal to sell
Stellarex to Spectranetics on Nov. 3.
U.S. authorities cleared the takeover earlier this week with
the same condition.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)