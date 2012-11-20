CHICAGO Nov 20 Medtronic Inc reported lower quarterly earnings on Tuesday as legal and other expenses ate into profits.

Net earnings were $646 million, or 63 cents per share, in its fiscal second quarter ended Oct. 26, down from $871 million, or 82 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were 88 cents per share, matching analysts' average forecast.

Revenue increased 2 percent to $4.095 billion.