May 19 Medical device maker Medtronic Plc
on Tuesday projected revenue rose to $7.3 billion in the
fourth quarter, its first to include results from Covidien Plc,
and earnings would be at the upper end of its previously
forecast range.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $7.08 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Medtronic said fourth-quarter cash earnings, excluding
charges, would be in the upper half of a range of $1.08 to
$1.13.
The preliminary quarterly results were the first to include
revenue generated by Covidien Plc, which Medtronic acquired in
January for $49.9 billion.
