Aug 20 Medical device maker Medtronic Inc said its profit rose in the first quarter, boosted by strong international sales.

Net earnings were $953 million, or 93 cents per share, in the quarter that ended July 26, compared with $864 million, or 83 cents per share a year earlier.

Excluding special items, Medtronic earned 88 cents a share, in line with the average analyst estimate according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue in the quarter rose 2 percent to $4.08 billion.