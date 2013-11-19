UPDATE 3-ChemChina says Syngenta deal filing accepted by Beijing
BEIJING, March 6 ChemChina said on Monday that Beijing had accepted its application for regulatory approval of its $43 billion takeover of Syngenta last month.
Nov 19 Medtronic Inc on Tuesday reported higher quarterly earnings that were slightly above analysts' expectations as sales rose across its medical device lines.
Medtronic, the maker of pacemakers, spinal products, insulin pumps and other medical devices, said it earned $902 million, or 89 cents a share, in the second quarter ended Oct. 25. That compared with $646 million, or 63 cents a share, a year ago. Revenue rose 2.4 percent to $4.2 billion.
Excluding special items, earnings were 91 cents a share.
Analysts expected 90 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
BEIJING, March 6 ChemChina said on Monday that Beijing had accepted its application for regulatory approval of its $43 billion takeover of Syngenta last month.
March 6 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Radius Gold acquires bald peak property located on the Nevada/California border; sells Tlacolula property to Fortuna Silver Mines