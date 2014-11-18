BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living announces acquisition of a 61% interest in Glenmore Lodge
* Sienna senior living inc. Announces acquisition of a 61% interest in glenmore lodge
Nov 18 Medtronic Inc reported a quarterly profit that was in line with analyst expectations, boosted by sales of new heart devices, and said its $42.9 billion acquisition of hospital products maker Covidien Plc remains on track to close early next year.
Second-quarter revenue rose 4 percent to $4.37 billion, propelled by newly launched products, including an implanted diagnostic monitor for the heart called Reveal and its CoreValve replacement heart valve that can be implanted in a less-invasive procedure than traditional open-heart surgery.
The largest stand-alone medical device maker on Tuesday said net earnings for the quarter ended Oct. 24 fell to $828 million, or 83 cents a share, from $902 million, or 89 cents a share, the year before.
Excluding costs related to the Covidien acquisition and a charitable donation, Medtronic earned 96 a share.
Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 96 cents a share on revenue of $4.37 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago)
