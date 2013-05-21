May 21 Medical device maker Medtronic Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit driven by strong international sales.

Net earnings were $969 million, or 95 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended April 26, compared with $991 million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, Medtronic earned $1.10 per share. On that basis, analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.03 per share.

Net sales rose 4 percent to $4.46 billion.