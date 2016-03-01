WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2300 GMT/6 PM ET
China says North Korea tension has to be stopped from reaching 'irreversible' stage
March 1 Medical device maker Medtronic Plc reported a nearly 61 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher sales across most of its units.
The Dublin-based company's net income rose to $1.10 billion, or 77 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Jan. 29, from $977 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1QIyaPP)
Revenue rose to $6.93 billion from $4.32 billion. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
April 14 Apple Inc has secured a permit to test autonomous vehicles in California, fueling speculation that it is working on self-driving car technology in a crowded arena of companies hoping to offer those cars to the masses.