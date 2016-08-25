BRIEF-New Residential announces pricing of common stock offering
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Aug 25 Medtronic Plc, the world's largest standalone medical device maker, reported a 1.5 percent dip in quarterly revenue, as sales for its heart, vascular and minimally invasive products fell.
The company's net earnings rose to $929 million, or 66 cents per share, in the first quarter ended July 29, from $820 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2bRpWKA)
Excluding items, the Dublin-based company earned $1.03 per share.
Revenue fell marginally to $7.17 billion from $7.27 billion.
Medtronic had an extra week of sales in last year's first- quarter. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
* Emerson issues update regarding sale of Leroy-Somer and control techniques to Nidec Corp
TOKYO, Jan 31 Asian shares were on the defensive on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the U.S. ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about putting his radical campaign pledges into action.