Nov 19 Medtronic Inc : * Medtronic reports second quarter earnings * Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.91 * Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.89 * Q2 revenue $4.19 billion versus $4.1 billion * Sees FY revenue up 3 to 4 percent * Sees FY 2014 earnings per share $3.80 to $3.85 * Cardiac and vascular group had worldwide sales in quarter of $2.199 billion,

representing increase of 4 percent on a constant currency basis * Qtrly spine revenue of $746 million declined 3 percent on a constant currency

basis * Reiterated revenue outlook and diluted earnings per share (EPS) guidance for

* Reiterated revenue outlook and diluted earnings per share (EPS) guidance for

fiscal year 2014 * Sees FY earnings per share $3.80 to $3.85 * FY revenue view $16.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * FY earnings per share view $3.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q2 revenue view $4.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S