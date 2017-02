March 30 Medtronic Inc said it agreed to pay $85 million to settle a shareholder lawsuit accusing it of making misleading statements concerning Infuse, a genetically engineered bone graft.

The settlement resolves a lawsuit brought by shareholders including the Minneapolis Firefighters Relief Association, and requires court approval.

Medtronic said it expects to take a charge for the settlement in its fiscal fourth quarter ending on April 27. (Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)