* Shareholders said were misled over Infuse bone graft
* Practices probed by regulators, Congress
* Medtronic admits no wrongdoing, to take Q4 charge
* Shares close down 2 cents
By Jonathan Stempel
March 30 Medtronic Inc said it agreed to
pay $85 million to settle a shareholder lawsuit accusing it of
making misleading statements concerning Infuse, a genetically
engineered bone graft used in spinal surgery.
The settlement resolves claims that Medtronic failed to
reveal that as much as 85.2 percent of Infuse sales depended on
so-called "off-label" uses, where doctors sometimes paid by
Medtronic would prescribe the product for applications not
approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Shareholders said Infuse sales and Medtronic's share price
fell after the company revealed that the U.S. Department of
Justice was probing off-label marketing and the U.S. Senate
began its own inquiry.
Infuse sales totaled about $800 million in Medtronic's 2011
fiscal year, but the Minneapolis-based company last August said
sales were declining by a high-teens percentage amid the federal
inquiries. Net sales for the entire company
totaled $15.9 billion in fiscal 2011.
Medtronic expects to take a charge for the settlement in its
fiscal fourth quarter ending on April 27.
It also said that under the settlement, it explicitly denied
making any misrepresentations or omissions, or that it otherwise
engaged in any wrongdoing.
Settlement papers were not immediately available. Salvatore
Graziano, a lawyer for the shareholders, declined to comment.
According to an amended complaint, the case covered
investors who owned Medtronic shares between Nov. 20, 2006 and
Nov. 17, 2008.
Lead plaintiffs in the case are the Teachers' Retirement
System of Oklahoma; the Oklahoma Firefighters Pension Fund,
Germany's Union Asset Management Holding AG, and Denmark's
Danske Invest Management A/S, court papers show.
Medtronic shares closed Friday down 2 cents at $39.19. The
company announced the settlement after U.S. markets closed.
The case is Minneapolis Firefighters' Relief Association et
al v. Medtronic Inc et al, U.S. District Court, District of
Minnesota, No. 08-06324.
(Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang, Gary Hill)