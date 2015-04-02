WASHINGTON, April 2 Medtronic PLC has agreed to pay $4.41 million to resolve allegations that it unlawfully sold medical devices manufactured abroad, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

"The United States alleged that Medtronic sold to the United States products manufactured in China and Malaysia, which are prohibited countries under the TAA (Trade Agreements Act)," the Justice Department said in a statement. (Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)