BRIEF-Volkswagen says VW brand sales up 2.5 percent in March
* Says VW brand sales up 2.5 percent in March to 557,400 vehicles, down 1.3 percent in Q1
NEW YORK Feb 28 Medical equipment maker Medtronic Plc is a solid pick in its sector and will likely deliver a smoother ride to earnings growth than competitors, weekly investment newspaper Barron's reported in its Feb. 29 edition.
Medtronic is growing faster than Johnson & Johnson and has a broader product portfolio and more revenue than Boston Scientific Corp, Barron's reported.
It also has other possible earnings growth built into its $50 billion acquisition of Covidien, which closed last year. That could enable it to cut costs, consolidate manufacturing and push suppliers for price breaks, the newspaper said. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
CAIRO, April 12 Telecom Egypt will pay out a dividend of 1 Egyptian pound ($0.0556) per share on April 27, the state-owned landline monopoly said in a statement published by the Al-Akhbar newspaper.