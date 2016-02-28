NEW YORK Feb 28 Medical equipment maker Medtronic Plc is a solid pick in its sector and will likely deliver a smoother ride to earnings growth than competitors, weekly investment newspaper Barron's reported in its Feb. 29 edition.

Medtronic is growing faster than Johnson & Johnson and has a broader product portfolio and more revenue than Boston Scientific Corp, Barron's reported.

It also has other possible earnings growth built into its $50 billion acquisition of Covidien, which closed last year. That could enable it to cut costs, consolidate manufacturing and push suppliers for price breaks, the newspaper said. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)